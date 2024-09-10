US Secret Service Assistant Director to Resign Over Trump Assassination Attempt

Assistant Director of the US Secret Service Michael Plati will resign in connection with the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate, former US leader Donald Trump. This reports Fox News channel.

“Michael Platy, assistant director of the U.S. Secret Service for protective operations, has been asked to resign and will end his service with the service in the coming days,” the publication claims.

According to the channel, Plati will leave his post at the request of the top leadership due to the failure of the security system that did not prevent the assassination attempt on the former American president. The article notes that this failure “caused shock” in the US Secret Service.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13. The sounds of gunfire were heard during his speech at a rally in Pennsylvania.