AP: US Secret Service agent accused of harassing Harris team member

A US Secret Service agent has been accused of sexually harassing a member of US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ team, the Associated Press reports. (AP) with reference to sources.

In a statement, Harris’ office said it “will not tolerate sexual harassment” and that it takes “staff safety” seriously.

The Secret Service agent was reportedly on a trip with Harris’ team last week to Wisconsin to scout possible locations for the presidential candidate’s visit. After dinner and returning to the hotel, the agent, who appeared to be drunk, allegedly groped a woman in front of others.

The Secret Service said the employee has been suspended and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Earlier it became known that Anthony Bernal, personal assistant to US First Lady Jill Biden, had been harassing his colleagues in the workplace for more than ten years and openly discussing the size of their genitals. As sources for The New York Post (NYP) indicated, Bernal “repeatedly discussed the size of employees’ penises in the workplace.”