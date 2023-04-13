Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The leaked US secret documents apparently show that 97 NATO special forces were involved in the Ukraine war. They apparently operated in Ukraine in February and March this year.

London/Frankfurt – The leaked US secret documents on the Ukraine war should also contain information about NATO special forces in Ukraine, as several British media reported. More than half of them are said to come from Great Britain. It is unclear where the armed forces were located and what their activities were. There is also speculation about the authenticity of the documents.

US secret documents reveal: 97 NATO special forces are involved in the Ukraine war

According to the documents, 97 special forces from NATO countries are said to have been active in Ukraine BBC reported. That’s how 50 of them are supposed to look Great Britain come, 17 from Latvia, 15 from France14 from the USA and one person from the Netherlands. The British Newspaper The Guardians had checked the leaked documents. The information is said to have been created in February and March 2023 and described as “secret” by US officials.

British soldiers teach members of the Ukrainian armed forces how to operate military guns. © Tim Merry/Daily Express/dpa

It’s supposed to be a snapshot that doesn’t explain the purpose of the special forces’ deployment, like the Guardians keep writing. The information in the documents probably shows that the special forces could be part of a NATO special command. They are to be coordinated by the military alliance’s headquarters for operations.

Leaked US documents — UK MoD responds: ‘Be careful’

Some documents are said to be manipulated, but many are also genuine, like that New York Times reported. The British Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the revelations. On Twitter, the ministry warned of caution. One should be careful “to take claims at face value that have the potential to spread misinformation,” the ministry said.

The leaked US secret documents were published on social media. The New York Times was the first newspaper to report the leak on April 6th. You should get a lot of information about Ukraine war reveal and show, among other things, that the US secret service also the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to have spied on, like them dpa reported. It is not yet clear who published the documents. The investigation is ongoing. (vk)