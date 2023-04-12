Top Secret Pentagon Documents, Top Kremlin Officials Worked To Sabotage Putin While He Was Being Treated For Cancer

Yellow on the escape of the gods top secret documents about the war in Ukraine it thickens more and more. In addition to information on troop movements and casualties in Ukraine, classified US intelligence papers also state that the echelons of the Kremlin bureaucracy and the Russian military leadership they worked to sabotage the war in Ukraine, while Vladimir Putin era distracted from the cycle of chemotherapy to cure his cancer.

It all started a week ago, when confidential reports appeared on the Discord chat platform, and then on social media Pentagon. According to one of these documents, according to the reconstruction it makes Dagospyto boycott Putin, at a time when he would be most vulnerable due to cancer treatmentswould have been the secretary of the Russian National Security Council Nikolay Patrushev and the Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. “According to an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia has plans to divert assets from Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine, and focus attention on the southern front“, reads the secret document.

The report then referred to an old rumor according to which Putin has cancer. “The source on February 22 indicated that Gerasimov planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensivenoting that he had promised to ‘launch’ the so-called special military operation by March 5thwhen Putin should have started a chemotherapy cycle and would therefore not have been able to influence the war effort.” The idea that the Russian president is ill has long been popular in Western intelligence circles, but has always been denied by the Kremlin.

