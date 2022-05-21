Less than an hour before President Joe Biden set foot in South Korea for a working visit, two members of the US Secret Service were sent home for allegedly going too far in the capital Seoul. According to American media, the duo went on a pub crawl and got into a fight with a taxi driver, the BBC reported.

Biden arrived in South Korea on Friday for a multi-day visit to Asia. He wants to strengthen economic and political ties between the two countries. Biden also talks with his counterpart about the threat from North Korea and the situation in Ukraine. However, two members of the US president’s security team were sent back to the US before Biden’s arrival.

Taxi driver

According to CBS News, it goes to a secret agent and a security specialist. One of the two allegedly got into a fight with a local taxi driver on Thursday night after a night out in the South Korean capital. The fight took place outside the working hours of Secret Service members on their way back to their hotel, the Grand Hyatt. Hotel security personnel and local police reportedly had to intervene. See also Ponferradina and Real B need the victory in El Toralín

No arrests were made. No complaint has been lodged, the BBC writes. US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a statement that two of her employees were involved in an after-hours incident in Seoul. Guglielmi stated that the duo has been placed on administrative leave and that their absence will not affect President Biden’s working visit to South Korea.

Drunk

The reason for the fight is unclear. It is not known whether the secret agents were well over their tea water when the fight broke out, but American media say they were certainly drunk. An investigation into the scuffle itself has not been opened. An hour before President Biden’s arrival in Seoul, the two employees were put on a plane back to the US.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: