DThe American Richard Serra, who became one of the most important and successful sculptors in the world with some of his huge steel sculptures, has died at the age of 85. His lawyer John Silberman confirmed this to the German Press Agency on Tuesday evening (local time). According to US media reports, Serra died in the US state of New York due to pneumonia.

Most of Serra's works, many of them modeled in Germany, are large and weigh several tons. He has created sculptures for more than 100 public places, from Philadelphia and St. Louis to São Paulo to Bochum and Kassel. However, he withdrew his design for the Holocaust memorial in Berlin amidst a dispute. The basic idea with a sea of ​​steles came from him. But when his design was changed, Serra withdrew it “for private and artistic reasons.”