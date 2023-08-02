Category has been on strike since May; in mid-July, the Hollywood Actors Union joined the strike

The screenwriters and major Hollywood studios agreed to hold a new round of negotiations next Friday (4.Aug.2023). According to the agency Reuterswill be the 1st time that the 2 sides will talk since the start of the strike in May.

Among the demands of the sector are the increase in wages and a greater receipt of profits resulting from the transmission of productions on platforms of streaming. The strike mobilized by the writers’ union came after the organization failed to reach an agreement with the studios.

according to Reutersthe Film and Television Producers Alliance (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, AMPTP in English) contacted the Writers Union of the United States (Writers Guild of America, WGA) to request a meeting.

AMPTP negotiates on behalf of Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and other studios. A Reutersa spokesman for the organization did not elaborate on the content of the conversation, but said that the AMPTP was committed to finding a mutually beneficial agreement.

In mid-July, SAG-AFTRA (Hollywood Actors Guild) joined to stoppage. The last simultaneous strike between actors and screenwriters was in the 1960s.

The demands are very similar to those presented by Hollywood actors, who demand an increase in “residuals”amount paid every time a production starring them is shown.

The writers’ strike has brought US TV shows and feature films to a standstill, as well as award shows and publicity events. With the actors joining the strike, any film or series with a Hollywood actor participating in the strike had to shut down or reschedule productions.

