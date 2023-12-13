The average summer temperature in the Arctic was 6.4 degrees, the highest since records began in 1900. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this on December 12 at its website.

“Summer surface air temperatures in 2023 were the highest ever recorded in the Arctic, and the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet melted for only the fifth time in a 34-year period,” the report said.

Since 1940, average annual temperatures in the Arctic have increased by 0.25 degrees per decade, and average summer temperatures have increased by 0.17 degrees per decade, according to NOAA.

Human-caused ocean and land warming is affecting people, ecosystems and communities throughout the Arctic region, which is warming faster than any other part of the world, officials say.

In early September, the UN World Meteorological Organization reported that the summer of 2023 was the hottest on record. According to meteorologists, the highest global average monthly sea surface temperature was recorded in August at 20.98 degrees, exceeding the record of March 2016.