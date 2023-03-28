At least seven people – three minors, three adults and the alleged shooter – were killed on Monday (27) in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local authorities.

Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told a news conference that the assailant, who was not identified and died in a confrontation with officers, is 28 years old.

The woman entered the Convenant School through a side door, carrying two assault rifles and at least one pistol, Aaron detailed.

“We are trying to identify her right now,” said the police spokesman, who said he did not know if the woman had any connection to the school.

Aaron stated that the police response was “quick” and that after reaching the first floor of the school, the agents heard gunshots coming from the second floor and decided to go upstairs. At the scene, they found a woman shooting and two officers opened fire on her.

The police spokesman explained that on a normal day there are normally 209 students in the school, which has more than 40 staff. The school where the attack took place is a private school and serves students from kindergarten to about 11 years old.

Since the beginning of 2023, at least 30 incidents involving firearms have been reported in schools across the United States, leaving eight dead and 23 injured, according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety.

Joe Biden calls for action against assault weapons

US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and said “more” must be done to protect schools.

“We have to do more to end gun violence. We have to do more to protect our schools, so they don’t become prisons. I ask Congress again to approve my ban on firearms”, said the president at the beginning. of a summit in Washington on women entrepreneurs.

Biden called what happened “a family’s worst nightmare”, a “sick” act.

The White House responded to the incident by calling on lawmakers to take more action against assault weapons.