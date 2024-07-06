Former intelligence officer Ritter: Azov threatens to kill Zelensky in case of peace with Russia

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter on air Youtube-Dialogue Works channel stated that the Azov brigade (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) threatens to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if he agrees to peace talks with Russia.

“The chief of staff of Azov, he told Zelensky: “Don’t even think about a peace treaty. This will be your end,” the expert said.

Ritter added that the brigade is doing what it always does – threatening the Ukrainian leader if he “chooses anything other than Valhalla.” The former intelligence officer emphasized that “the Nazis control Ukraine until the very end” and serve as an extremely convenient tool for the United States to control Kyiv and push it into continuing the conflict with Russia.

The former intelligence officer pointed out that Washington had previously at least pretended to consider such formations “the worst of the worst,” but that no longer matters, since the United States is focused on confronting Moscow.

Earlier, American journalist Kim Iversen stated that the Azov Brigade had effectively carried out a military coup in Ukraine by intimidating the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.