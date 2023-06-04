Secretary of Defense argued that Indo-Pacific freedom is the best way to prevent Chinese influence

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said the US did not want conflict with China over Taiwan, but that Washington would not tolerate pressure from Beijing. The speech took place during the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asia defense summit held in Singapore. The event started on Friday (2.jun.2023).

At the conference, Lloyd argued that a “Free, open and secure Indo-Pacific in a world with rules and rights” it is the best way to prevent China’s influence in the region. The secretary said that the US is “engaged” in ensuring that all countries can transit to wherever international law may allow.

“All countries, large or small, must remain free to carry out lawful maritime activities”declared the general.

The secretary also recalled the North American accomplishments in the region, such as the supply of vaccine doses against covid-19 during the pandemic and actions to combat climate change.

On May 30, China rejected a US request for a meeting between Lloyd and Li Shangfu, the Chinese defense minister. The meeting was to be held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue. The Pentagon said China’s refusal to meet was “from night to day”. The agency said it had made the request in early May.

Relations between China and the US have been tense since last year, with the visit of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August. Although the island has been governed independently since 1949, China considers it part of its territory as a breakaway province.

Tensions escalated in February when the US overthrew chinese balloon that it was being used for espionage – which China denies. The Americans even warned Beijing against supplying Russia with arms and allowed Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, went to the USA and, among other things, if found with the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.