The United States stated, this Tuesday (13), that high-level negotiations in Cairo for a possible truce in the Gaza Strip and a prisoner exchange are moving “in the right direction”.

The statement was made by one of the White House spokespersons, John Kirby, during a press conference when asked about the ongoing negotiations between representatives of the CIA, Mossad, the terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as authorities from Egypt and Qatar , main mediators in the conflict.

“We are pleased that these talks are taking place. They have been constructive and moving in the right direction,” said Kirby, who declined to provide details on the ins and outs of the negotiations.

In Cairo, there is the director of the CIA, William Burns, who today reached an agreement with the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, to continue “intensive coordination” to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip, according to the Egyptian Presidency .

During the day, Al Sisi also met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abderrahman and Qatari Intelligence Chief Abdullah bin Mohamed al Julaifi.

All these bilateral meetings took place in the midst of high-level meetings that are taking place in Cairo and which, according to the Egyptian television network Al Qahera News, close to Egyptian intelligence, began at midday with the aim of addressing détente in the Palestinian enclave. So far, no further details have been released about the content of the conversations.

An Egyptian security source told EFE Agency that it was planned to discuss the new requests that Hamas presented in response to the previous proposal made weeks earlier in Paris, as a result of negotiations between the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, as well as the United States and Israel.

All this could lead to a cessation of fighting for two or three months, during which a prisoner exchange agreement would be implemented and an attempt would be made to reach a permanent ceasefire and relaunch the peace process, according to the source. (With Agency EFE0