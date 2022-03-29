US says Russia is repositioning forces around kyiv without withdrawal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A file photo of Russian troops.
The Pentagon says only a small number of troops are moving away from the capital.
March 29, 2022, 02:31 PM
Russia is “repositioning” its forces near kyiv, but it is not a “withdrawal” and the Ukrainian capital remains under threat, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
“We are seeing a small number (of troops) now that seems to be moving away from kyiv”said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
“But we are not prepared to call this a pushback or a withdrawal,” he said, adding: “We think that what they probably have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize other places”.
AFP
March 29, 2022, 02:31 PM
