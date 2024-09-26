US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (26) described as “totally irresponsible” the new nuclear doctrine of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin announced as a “warning” to the West not to authorize Ukraine to use long-range missiles.

“It is totally irresponsible and I think many countries in the world have always said clearly that (Russia) has been a threat on the nuclear issue, including China,” the head of US diplomacy said in an interview with the broadcaster MSNBC in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

Blinken said the announcement was particularly serious because it comes at a time when leaders from around the world are meeting to discuss, among many other issues, “the need for greater nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.”

“I think (Russia’s announcement) will be very badly received around the world,” he added.

Putin gave the order on Wednesday night (25) to consider changes to the aforementioned directive to allow nuclear responses against non-nuclear nations that have the support of nations with that potential, a clear reference to Ukraine, which receives military support from the US and other nations that possess atomic bombs.

“It is a warning of the consequences in case these countries engage in an attack against our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily news briefing.

The announcement coincides with a visit to the United States by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will present his victory plan to US President Joe Biden on Thursday, which includes security guarantees and the supply of weapons to defeat Russia.

Content edited by: Isabella de Paula