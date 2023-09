How did you feel about the content of this article?

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at a press conference at the White House on Tuesday | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States issued a firm warning against North Korea on Tuesday, warning that the Asian country will face significant consequences if it goes ahead with its plans to negotiate arms with Russia, which would possibly be used by Vladimir Putin’s country in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

On Monday (4), American news vehicles, based on information from US officials, said that Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un already have a meeting scheduled in Russia to discuss the offer. weapons in exchange for food and technology.

On this subject, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in a press conference at the White House this Tuesday, declared that the eventual supply of weapons to Russia by North Korea would have serious repercussions in the international community. He stressed that such actions by the North Koreans would not be welcomed and that the country “will pay the price” for this decision.

Sullivan made it clear that the United States remains “committed to putting pressure on Russia on multiple fronts,” including defense. He highlighted efforts to limit Russian defense capabilities and noted that Moscow is looking for “alternative sources to acquire items such as ammunition due to international pressure”.

“We will continue to call on North Korea to fulfill its public commitments not to supply Russia with weapons that will ultimately kill [mais] Ukrainians,” he said.

For its part, the Kremlin has not officially confirmed any arms negotiations with the Kim dictatorship, nor the possible meeting between the two leaders.

On the subject, members of the Russian government only said this Tuesday that they had “nothing to say”.