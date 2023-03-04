Veteran of the US Armed Forces Draven criticized NATO’s attack on Russia and Putin

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is afraid of Russia and believes that the citizens of the countries belonging to the alliance have ceased to believe the statements of their authorities. This was stated by US Army veteran Noctis Draven. With this statement he spoke on his Twitter in response to fast official NATO account.

The authors of the post of the military-political bloc criticized Moscow for launching a special operation on the territory of Ukraine, accused it of lying and shelling civilian infrastructure.

In response, Draven said that NATO had nothing left but words, since the organization decides to resort to propaganda. “I have already said that trying to hold too much power is like trying to hold a fist full of sand: it will slip through your fingers,” criticized the NATO attack on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, a former American military man.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO against entering the war against Russia. He said that if the aircraft, which could later be transferred to Kyiv, are serviced in NATO member countries, this will be a direct entry of the alliance into the war.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. In an address to fellow citizens, President Vladimir Putin announced that in this way Moscow responded to the requests of the Donbass republics for help. On February 9, 2023, the official representative of the Kremlin announced the immutability of the plans for the special operation.