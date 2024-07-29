Protest against evidence of fraud in the Venezuelan election in Caracas, this Monday (29) | Photo: EFE/Henry Chirinos

The United States government said on Monday (29) that the announcement of the results of Sunday’s (28) elections in Venezuela, which would have been won by dictator Nicolás Maduro, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE), lacks credibility and asked local authorities to release the electoral records.

“By declaring a winner without a detailed count of each polling station, the representatives of [Nicolás] “The results of the election are not necessarily a reflection of the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people,” a U.S. official told reporters on a call.

Venezuela’s CNE proclaimed Maduro’s victory with 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% for opposition candidate Edmundo González.

U.S. representatives at the meeting declined to address the possibility of sanctions or other measures, although they said there were “several options” and that it would depend “on the decisions that the CNE takes in the coming days regarding the release of the data.”

“I believe that Maduro’s authorities understand that if it is proven that they committed fraud in the conduct of these elections, it will not be good for their long-term goals of normalizing Venezuela’s diplomatic and political relations in the region,” they argued.

Along the same lines, the White House announced on Monday that it will postpone making decisions on Venezuela, including the possibility of imposing new sanctions, until all voting records from the elections are released.

“We will hold off on making a statement until that happens. We and the rest of the international community are watching and will respond accordingly,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

