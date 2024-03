US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis/ Pool

The United States government emphasized this Thursday (14) that it will not recognize the results of the Russian presidential elections held in the occupied Ukrainian territories and warned that it will use the tools at its disposal to hold those responsible for undermining Ukraine's sovereignty accountable.

“The U.S. condemns Russia's ongoing efforts to undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of Ukraine through fraudulent elections held in occupied Ukrainian territories,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. Collective interview.

Russians will go to the polls from March 15 to 17, and this call includes the so-called “Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics” and the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, four Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia.

“The US does not and will never recognize the legitimacy or outcome of fraudulent elections held on Ukrainian territory as part of the Russian presidential election. These results will be dictated by Moscow and cannot reflect the free will of the citizens of Ukraine who are forced to vote” , said Miller.

This “spectacle”, according to the spokesperson, “only demonstrates once again Russia's flagrant disregard for its obligations under international law.”

“The U.S. will continue to use all available tools to hold accountable those responsible for actions that undermine sovereignty, territorial integrity, or independence, including those acting as observers of the Kremlin's fraudulent elections in occupied areas of Ukraine,” he concluded.