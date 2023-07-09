Usamah al-Muhajir was killed on Friday (July 7) in a drone attack conducted by the country’s Central Command

The United States Central Command said this Sunday (July 9, 2023) that it conducted a drone attack on Friday (July 7) that killed Usamah al-Muhajir, leader of the Islamic State in eastern Syria.

“US Central Command carried out an attack in Syria that resulted in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria”, he said. The statement gave no further details about al-Muhajir or how the US military confirmed that the Islamic State leader is indeed dead.

According to the statement, the attack on Friday (July 7) was carried out by the same MQ-9 drones that, on the same day, were involved in a confrontation with Russian aircraft. US Central Command also said there was no indication that civilians were killed in the attack, but that the military was evaluating reports that one might have been injured.

“We made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS across the region. ISIS remains a threat, not just to the region, but far beyond.”said Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, the entity responsible for US military operations in 20 nations.