The President of the United States, Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his country “is ready” to start this August the agreement with Panama to return migrants who cross the Darien jungle through flights, after holding a telephone conversation with his Panamanian counterpart, José Raúl Mulino.

The Presidency of Panama reported through a statement that Mulino and Biden “held a telephone conversation in which They addressed various topics, including the crisis in Venezuela, the situation of illegal immigration in Darien and the role of Panama as a strategic ally in the region.”

The President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino. Photo:AFP

Thus, according to official Panamanian information, Biden “committed to beginning implementation of the agreement in August, through which migrant repatriation flights will begin.” who arrive in Panama through the Darien jungle, whose financing – according to the memorandum of understanding signed between both countries – will be borne by the United States.”

Biden also said that the United States “is ready” to implement the agreement, which, according to Mulino, will be carried out “respecting human rights and the dignity of people,” the official letter highlights, adding that both leaders agreed to have direct communication.

Panama and the United States signed an agreement on July 1 to return migrants who cross the Darienthe jungle bordering Colombia used daily as a migratory route to reach North America, via flights financed by the North American country.

The agreement involves US support valued at 6 million dollars, money that will not be “delivered directly” to the Panamanian government, but will be used to finance the work to put the program into operation.

Image of the Darien Gap. The United States is requesting a report on Colombia's progress in controlling this migration route. Photo:Jaiver Nieto / CEET

Migrant repatriation trips through Darien will be to Colombia

According to the most recent information given by Mulino on August 8, The return flights of migrants who have arrived in Panama after crossing the Darien jungle will be to Colombia, as a border country and from where these passers-by enter.

“The repatriation flights will be to Colombia. Everyone enters through Colombia, not Venezuela. We do not have a border with Venezuela, it is Colombia, and that issue is being resolved,” Mulino said at his weekly press conference.

The goal is to reduce the flow of migrants through the dangerous Darien jungle, which has already been crossed by more than 216,000 migrants so far this year, most of them Venezuelans, while in all of 2023 there were more than 520,000, an unprecedented figure, according to official data from Panama.

Wire barrier at one of the Darien passes. Photo:Courtesy

Since July 3, Panama has progressively fenced off some 4.7 kilometers in Darien with “perimeter barriers” (barbed wire fences), where there were at least five unauthorized crossings or trails, to “channel” migrants through a “humanitarian corridor” and which, according to the authorities, The migratory flow has decreased in July compared to the previous month.

Mulino has insisted on several occasions that the number of migrants passing through Darien could increase depending on how the situation develops after the elections of July 28 in Venezuela, as the majority of the migrants are from that Caribbean country.

Darien is a jungle that forms a natural border between Panama and Colombia, with a length of 266 kilometers. Crossed by migrants on their way to North America, they often face dangers such as sudden flooding of rivers or attacks by wild animals or armed groups, who charge migrants for passage or rob them, and who are sometimes also victims of sexual abuse.