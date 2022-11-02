Uncle Sam is listening and Vladimir Putin knows it. Just in case the former KGB director escapes him, the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ leaked this Wednesday that US intelligence captured alarming conversations between Russian generals in mid-October discussing where and how they would deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

President Putin was not part of the conversation, which also reflected the frustration of the military commanders for the setbacks they were suffering on the battlefield. However, the simple fact that they occurred alarmed the Joe Biden government because he understood that Putin’s veiled threats were not just words. At least his military take them seriously. “He’s not kidding,” Biden told Democratic donors on Oct. 6 at a fundraising dinner in New York.

The conversations intercepted by US intelligence also occurred at a time when Russia denounced that Ukraine was preparing an attack with a “dirty bomb”, a conventional weapon loaded with radioactive waste. Washington interpreted that it could be laying the groundwork to use it as an excuse, since Ukraine vehemently denies it.

European leaders were quick to criticize Biden as inflammatory in warning of the threat, as they did last December and January when he warned of the imminent invasion of Ukraine. “We have to speak carefully when we comment on these matters,” French President Emmanuel Macron lectured.

The New York newspaper clarifies that the Pentagon has not seen any indication that Russia is preparing for this type of attack, which would be the first in the world in more than 75 years since the US used nuclear bombs on Japan to end World War II. World War. Putin has raised the specter of nuclear weapons since the invasion of Ukraine got off to a bad start in February. The last one, at the end of September, when the Ukrainian government’s offensive caused it to lose territory.

That makes the White House and many observers think that the more cornered it is, the more the risk of the nuclear threat increases. In fact, the sources of the ‘New York Times’ believe that the high-level talks in which the US government was involved with its Russian counterpart made it possible to relax the tension, although they did not serve to advance the objective of a ceasefire that was chased Those talks included two calls between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

Proof of the impact they had is that last Thursday Putin himself denied in a speech that he is preparing the use of nuclear weapons. “We see no need for that,” he said. “It makes no sense, politically or militarily.” And in that he agrees with Biden. The US president told Democratic donors that he cannot think of any possibility that the use of nuclear weapons will not end in “Armageddon.”

Don’t escalate the situation



Privately, the White House has said it has no plans to respond to that potential threat with another nuclear device. The Secretary of Defense has promised that he would not escalate the situation to an apocalyptic level. “I am the man who would give the boss the recommendations on what we should do, so I will make sure that they are credible answers that in effective terms achieve what we want,” he said at a press conference last Thursday.

The answer would also depend on the type of attack, since the use of tactical nuclear weapons implies a shorter range than the nuclear warheads used for intercontinental ballistic missiles. The size of the weapon and even the wind would be determining factors, but all experts agree that any small nuclear explosion could cause thousands of deaths and, above all, turn parts of Ukraine into uninhabitable zones.

William Alberque, director of Strategy, Technology and Arms Control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, does not believe that Putin is serious, because if he were, “he would have already used them,” he said in an opinion piece. In his opinion, Russia uses them as a dissuasive element to prevent NATO from intervening directly in the conflict and to intimidate its European partners who, as the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said, see it as blackmail in which they don’t plan to fall.