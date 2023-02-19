The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Sunday that he had evidence that China is considering sending weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine and warned of the consequences that this could have for bilateral relations.

(See also: Ukrainian War: Between Just Peace and Imperfect Peace)

“In China there is really no distinction between private companies and the state. So far we have seen that they provide non-lethal support to Russia for use in Ukraine. Our concern now is that they are considering providing lethal support, based on the information we have.” , said.

(Also read: Putin lost his bet and may lose even more than you think)

Blinken spoke on CBS’s “Face the Nation” while at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which concluded on Sunday. By lethal support, he specified, he means weapons and ammunition, but mainly weapons.

(You may be interested in: War crimes: the most brutal face of the invasion)

“We have been concerned from day one about this possibility,” said the head of US diplomacy, referring to a conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin weeks before the start of the invasion. of which this February 24 marks one year. “They had a meeting where they talked about an association without limits. And we were concerned that among that lack of limits was Chinese support for Russia in the war.“.

In China there is really no distinction between private companies and the state. So far we have seen that they provide non-lethal support to Russia for use in Ukraine.

In a meeting that Blinken held this Saturday with the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Wang Yi, in the framework of the Munich conference, the US representative warned his interlocutor precisely against the supply of aid material to Russia.

(Keep reading: Ukraine-Russia war: ‘Every day it becomes more difficult and dangerous to live’)

“We have made it very clear to them that (the delivery of lethal support) would pose a serious problem for us and for our relationship,” he added on “Face the Nation.”

This same Saturday also in the German conference, US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing a series of “barbaric and inhumane” acts in Ukraine that she said constitute crimes against humanity.

(Also: Ukraine: chronicle of an announced war that is far from seeing an end)

“As always, we will evaluate all legal possibilities in terms of prosecuting the atrocities that Russia is perpetrating in Ukraine,” Blinken concluded, according to which such acts occurred “from day one” and continue to be committed.

EFE