US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, He assured his support for the American proposal that aims to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas. to reach a ceasefire.

Blinken met with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders on Monday, and will travel to Egypt on Tuesday before going to Qatar, the two countries that, along with USA, They are acting as mediators to encourage Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas to accept a plan that provides for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza after more than ten months of conflict.

For the next talks, scheduled for this week, “Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to send his team to try to finalize this process,” Blinken added.

During his ninth trip to the region since the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip broke out on October 7, triggered by a major attack by the Palestinian movement, Blinken met with Netanyahu for three hours, as well as with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel accepts the proposal for rapprochement. It supports it. It is now up to Hamas to do the same,” Blinken said.

Israel and Hamas have been saying for weeks that they support the three-phase plan proposed by US President Joe Biden at the end of May. But Hamas accuses Israel of having added “new conditions” to the plan.

Palestinians flee Hamad district and surrounding areas in Khan Yunis. Photo:AFP Share

“Clear understanding”

“What I would say to Hamas and its leadership is that if they truly care about the Palestinian people, who they claim to represent in some ways, then they should say yes to this agreement and work on a clear understanding on how to implement it,” Blinken added.

“The only, quickest, best and most effective way to alleviate the terrible suffering of the Palestinians caused by the Hamas attack on October 7 and the war that followed is to carry out this agreement,” he stressed.

Hamas militants killed 1,198 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251 in their October 7 attack in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli data.

Of the total number of abductees, 111 remain in Gaza, although 39 have been declared dead by the Israeli army.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has left at least 40,139 dead, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territory, governed since 2007 by Hamas.

The international community now fears that the conflict could spread to a regional level, as Iran and its ally, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, have declared themselves “obliged to respond” to Israel, which they accuse of the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in late July in Tehran and of a senior Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, at the same time in Beirut.

Blinken also said he called on Israeli leaders to act to stop Israeli settler violence against Palestinians, after the death of a Palestinian in an attack by Jewish settlers on his village in the northern occupied West Bank was announced on Thursday.

“We hope to see measures, actions, to prevent violence of this kind, actions to hold those responsible accountable,” Blinken said.