





By Pavel Polityuk

KIEV (Reuters) – The United States government said on Thursday it believed the Iranian military had been sent to Crimea to provide assistance to Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine, while the West imposed sanctions on Tehran in response.

Drones have been used to destroy Ukrainian power plants and other utilities in attacks that appear designed to disrupt and demoralize as winter approaches. Ukrainian citizens suffered the first scheduled power cuts since the war began on Thursday, as authorities tried to start repairs.

“The Russian military based in Crimea is piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to carry out dynamic attacks across Ukraine, including against Kiev,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference, referring to the vehicles. unmanned aerials.

“We assess that … Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations.”

Russia’s defense and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tehran has denied that the drones are Iranian-made.

European Union members agreed to new measures against Iran over its supply of drones to Russia, the bloc said, and the UK imposed sanctions on high-ranking military figures and a company it said was involved in supplying Iranian drones. to Moscow.

“Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable,” UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

A White House spokesman said Washington was trying to impose new sanctions on Tehran over the drones and considering air defense solutions for Ukraine.







