Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/24/2023 – 8:32

It is the first time that the Pentagon has accused Iran of directly attacking ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Incident suggests escalation of maritime risks beyond the Red Sea. A chemical tanker was hit by an Iranian drone off the coast of India this Saturday (23/12), the United States Department of Defense reported.

According to the Pentagon, a “one-way attack drone fired from Iran” hit the vessel MV Chem Pluto at around 10 am (local time), about 370 kilometers off the coast of India, in the Indian Ocean.

The Pentagon said this was the “seventh Iranian attack on commercial vessels since 2021.” There was, however, no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

A brief fire aboard the ship was extinguished, leaving no casualties, the US added.

The Indian Navy reported that it responded to a request for assistance and sent an aircraft to ensure the safety of the vessel and crew. Additionally, an Indian Navy warship was also sent to provide support.

Company would be linked to Israeli tycoon

The tanker MV Chem Pluto is owned by a Japanese company, operated by a Dutch company and flies the Liberian flag. The Indian Defense Ministry said he was transporting crude oil from Saudi Arabia to India.

According to the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, the Dutch company that operates the ship “is linked to Israeli shipping magnate Idan Ofer”.

This was the first time that the Pentagon openly accused Iran of directly attacking ships since the conflict between Israel and the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas began on October 7.

Hamas, which is supported by Iran, is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel and several other countries, as well as the European Union.

Maritime risks

The MV Chem Pluto incident highlights increased maritime risks beyond the Red Sea, where Yemen-based and Iran-backed Houthi militia rebels have launched more than 100 missile and drone attacks on ships since the start of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks are forcing ships traveling from Asia to Europe to detour around the African continent via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, increasing transport costs.

The US and its allies have stepped up naval security in the Red Sea to protect maritime commerce.

ek (AFP, Reuters)