Students wave a Palestinian flag at a demonstration on the Columbia University campus in Upper Manhattan, New York City, USA, April 18, 2024. | Photo: EFE/ Carla Samón

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Tuesday (9) that Iranian agents infiltrated anti-war protests in the Gaza Strip that have sparked unrest on American universities for weeks.

In a statement, Haines said the Iranian regime has infiltrated these protests in a variety of ways, including posting online to encourage demonstrations and even providing financial support to protesters.

“In recent weeks, Iranian government agents have sought to opportunistically exploit ongoing protests against the war in Gaza, using a playbook we have seen other agents use over the years,” Haines said.

“We have observed Iranian government-linked actors posing as activists online, seeking to foment protests and even providing financial support to protesters,” it said in the statement.

According to Haines, the data collected does not contradict the fact that most of these protests were organized by “good faith” Americans who wanted to express their views on the war, but that it is his office’s duty to “warn about foreign actors seeking to exploit the debate for their own ends.”

Haines, as Director of National Intelligence, coordinates all U.S. government intelligence activities and serves as the President’s principal advisor on national security intelligence.

During the months of April, May and June, thousands of students took over US universities with demonstrations and camps to protest the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in the largest mobilizations of their kind in decades.

The protests were sparked by police attempts to disperse an anti-war encampment at Columbia University on April 18.

As a result, this movement spread to several educational institutions and resulted in more than 3,100 people being arrested, according to the New York Times.