North American government claims that big tech uses leadership position to undermine competition; company dominates 89% of the market

Prosecutors from the United States Department of Justice said, this Tuesday (September 12, 2023), that Google pays around US$10 billion a year for its search engine to be the default on smartphones and computers. The information is from Financial Times.

A big tech faces an antitrust lawsuit brought by the US government for abuse of power. The country claims that the company uses its market leadership position to undermine competition by limiting rival reach in search searches. It is the biggest trial of its kind in two decades.

The lawyer representing the US Department of Justice, Kenneth Dintzer, claims that Google hid and destroyed documents that proved that the company violated the country’s antitrust laws.

Dintzer states that, since 2010, the big tech began to illegally maintain its search monopoly. Today, Google is the default search engine for 89% of the internet.

Also according to Dintzer, in 2005, Alphabet proposed a revenue sharing agreement to Apple so that its search engine would be the standard on the brand’s devices. In 2007, the company tried to offer users the choice between Google and Yahoo.

The action caused the company to send an email to Apple threatening to terminate the agreement. Similar actions were taken by big tech with Samsung and AT&T.

In defense, the lawyer for big techJohn Schmidtlein, states that the company has competitors in the market, but that its success is due to the quality of the services offered by Google.

“The allegations seek to distort competition, all in the hope that forcing people to use inferior products in the short term will somehow be good for competition in the long term.”said the lawyer.

Amit Mehta, the Columbia District Court judge who is leading the case, will assess whether Google’s payments to Apple constitute an abuse of power. In the coming weeks, the executive president of big tech, Sundar Pichai, and Apple executives are expected to testify. The trial could take months to conclude.