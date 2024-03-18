This Monday (18), the United States criticized the Russian elections that guaranteed Vladimir Putin a fifth presidential term with, according to Russian information, 87% of the votes, classifying them as “anti-democratic and predictable”.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel ironically expressed that the vote count in Russia almost made him “fall off his chair”, highlighting the lack of surprise among Americans with the result released later this Sunday (17). .

Patel emphasized that the Russian people deserve “free and fair” elections, with the possibility of “choosing between several candidates and having access to impartial information”, but that “this was not the case in these elections”.

“It is clear that this was not the case in these elections, which were not [eleições] free nor fair,” he said.

Under Putin's presidency, the Kremlin detained opponents and denied participation in elections to candidates opposed to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The recent death in prison of Alexei Navalny, the leader opposing Putin, who suffered for several years from persecution by Kremlin authorities, was also remembered by Patel, who avoided debating whether or not the US should recognize Putin's victory, limiting simply affirm that the Russian leader will continue to be the “president of Russia”.

“It was not a democratic process and I don't think there will be congratulatory calls from the United States, but it looks like he will continue to be president,” Patel said.

On the other hand, the German government, represented by deputy spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann, announced that it does not intend to congratulate Putin on the “electoral victory”.

Hoffmann reiterated this Monday (18) that the elections in the country were not “free, fair or democratic”, also condemning the holding of the elections in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

“Russia, like Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] I already said, it is today a dictatorship and it is being administered in an authoritarian manner by Vladimir Putin”, said Hoffmann.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer also denounced the organization of polling stations in territories that do not belong to Russia, such as Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, stating that this process violates international law.

He emphasized that the results of these “fraudulent” Russian elections will not be recognized.

“We will not recognize the results of these fraudulent elections, just as we do not recognize the illegal Russian annexations of parts of the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Crimea,” Fischer said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had already declared through his spokesman Cerstin Gammelin that he would not congratulate Putin, after having congratulated him on his re-election six years ago.

“There will be no letter to Putin,” confirmed Steinmeier in statements to the Tagesspiegel portal this Sunday.

Putin consolidated his dictatorial powers by winning the sham elections that took place this weekend in Russia. If this new “term” ends, the Russian leader will become the country’s longest-serving ruler, surpassing communist dictator Josef Stalin. The current situation reflects a continuation of the authoritarian regime that has been established under Putin's leadership since 2000. (With EFE Agency)