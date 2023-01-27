Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua “should not be present” at the Organization of American States (OAS), according to the opinion of the newly appointed US ambassador to the organization, Francisco Mora, on Thursday.

The ambassador, who presented his credentials to the organization last week, said in a telephone conversation with journalists that only countries with “democratically elected” governments should have representation in the OAS.

“If we are going to commit to the OAS charter (…) countries where these types of regimes exist should not be present,” Mora said, referring to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Regarding the latter country, however, Mora highlighted that, in his opinion, if “free and fair” elections are held as part of the negotiations between the opposition and the government of President Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela could rejoin the OAS.

“There is no reason to think that the next government that is elected after free elections (…) cannot return with a representative to the Permanent Council”, declared the ambassador, of Cuban origin.

Until the beginning of this year, Venezuela’s chair at the OAS was occupied by Gustavo Tarre, a representative sent by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, then recognized by the United States as interim president of Venezuela.

Tarre stepped down from his role at the OAS after the opposition-controlled parallel legislature decided to remove Guaidó from the interim presidency.

In turn, the Maduro government submitted a formal request in 2017 to withdraw its country from the OAS.

Likewise, Nicaragua also decided to start the process to leave the OAS in 2021 and its ambassador to the organization, Artur McFields, resigned in April 2022, denouncing the government of Daniel Ortega for human rights violations in a speech before the Permanent Council.

Cuba, in turn, was excluded from the inter-American system in 1962 due to its adherence to the Soviet communist bloc and its confrontation with Washington after the revolution led by Fidel Castro in 1959. The members of the regional bloc annulled this decision in 2009, but since then Cuba did not ask for his reinstatement.