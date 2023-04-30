WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States urged China on Saturday to stop harassing Philippine ships in the South China Sea, pledging to stand by the Philippines after yet another maritime confrontation between the two Asian countries.

“We urge Beijing to desist from its provocative and dangerous conduct,” the US State Department said in a statement.

The Philippines accused China’s coast guard last Friday of “aggressive tactics” following an incident during a patrol by the Philippine coast guard near the Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal reef, a flashpoint where there have been altercations in the past and located 195 km from its coast.

China said on Sunday it was willing to address maritime differences with neighboring countries in the South China Sea through friendly consultations and warned the United States not to interfere.

“The US, as a country outside the region, should not interfere in the South China Sea issue or use the South China Sea issue to sow discord among countries in the region,” said a spokesperson for the South China Sea. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in a written statement.

Second Thomas Shoal is home to a small military contingent aboard a rusty World War II-era American ship that was intentionally grounded in 1999 to bolster Philippine territorial claims. In February, the Philippines said a Chinese ship aimed a “military-grade laser” at one of its resupply ships.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, with a “nine dashed line” on maps stretching more than 1,500 km from its mainland and encroaching on exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. . An international arbitration decision in 2016 rejected this line as having no legal basis.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the Philippine ships had entered Chinese waters and made deliberate provocative moves.

The US State Department said Washington “stands with our Filipino allies in defending the international maritime order.”

