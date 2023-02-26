Congressman McCall says China plans to send hundreds of drones to Russia

Michael McCall, Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, in an interview with ABC News declaredthat China does have plans to send hundreds of drones to Russia.

“We have intelligence reports that they are considering sending hundreds of drones to Russia,” the congressman said.

McCall added that China allegedly intends to transfer other lethal weapons to Moscow, and a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is scheduled next week to reach agreements on this.

Earlier in Germany, they announced negotiations between Russia and China on the supply of kamikaze drones. Then the German edition of Spiegel wrote that Russia was negotiating with China on the supply of drones. China has agreed to produce prototypes of ZT-180 drones for Russia, their delivery is possible by April.

A similar message, citing US officials, was published by The Wall Street Journal. According to him, Beijing, calling for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, is considering transferring drones and artillery systems to Russia for use in hostilities.