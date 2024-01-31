Representatives from both countries met on Tuesday (January 30) and launched a joint working group

US Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal said China “needs to do a lot more” to stem the flow of chemical ingredients used in the production of fentanyl. The statements were given in interviews with Reuters and the NBC News on Tuesday (January 30, 2024).

Daskal, who is also deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, met with Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong on Tuesday (Jan. 30) in Beijing. The meeting marked the resumption of negotiations between the US and China to stop the production of fentanyl.

Authorities in both countries classified the conversations as “frank”, “honest” It is “nouns”. Daskal said there is “a renewed spirit of commitment to cooperation” among the nations, but he considered that “many actions are still needed” in several areas.

Chinese Minister Wang Xiaohong stated that the countries' delegations reached “a common understanding of the work plan” related to the issue.

He also said he hopes that both sides can “improve and expand cooperation to provide more positive energy for stable, solid and sustainable relations between China and the US”. The information is from the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

One of the results of the meeting on Tuesday (30 January) was the launch of a bilateral anti-narcotics working group. Second statement from the White House, the initiative is a “fundamental mechanism to coordinate efforts among countries to combat the global manufacturing and trafficking of illicit synthetic drugs, including fentanyl”.

“The group is an important result of President Biden and President Xi Jinping’s decision to resume bilateral cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking. By working to stop the flow of fentanyl, this effort aims to save lives in the United States and around the world and end the corruption and violence of drug traffickers.”says the text.

FENTANIL IN THE USA

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that is part of the opioid family, normally used as painkillers. However, the synthetic drug is considered to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Thus, it can lead to fatal overdose if used without medical advice.

The drug has become a major problem in the United States by causing an addiction epidemic. Second the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), opioids are one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in the country. “More than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl”he said.

The US claims that China is the main source of chemical precursors that result in fentanyl. The components are synthesized by drug cartels in Mexico, who smuggle the final product into the US. The Asian nation, however, denies the North American allegations.