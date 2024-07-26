Kennedy Jr.: Biden tarnished his reputation by refusing to drop out of race in time

US President Joe Biden has tarnished his reputation by refusing to withdraw from the election race in a timely manner. US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said this in an interview with CBS, writes TASS.

“I’ve personally known Joe Biden for 40 years, and I highly value and respect him for the 50 years he’s given to serving his country. But I think he’s tarnished his reputation and his career over the last year by refusing to give up power,” the politician said. He also recalled the events of January 6, 2021, when supporters of former US leader Donald Trump stormed the US Congress, trying to prevent the certification of the election results that Biden won.

Kennedy Jr. said that part of the tradition of the United States is for American leaders to “give up power graciously.” “I don’t think President Trump did it graciously, and I can’t say that about President Biden either,” he added.

On July 21, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, endorsing US Vice President Kamala Harris. She later announced that she would seek the nomination for US President.

On July 25, it became known that former US President Barack Obama intends to publicly support Harris as a Democratic Party candidate in the elections.