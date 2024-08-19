WSJ: Biden Will Leave Behind a ‘Sad Legacy’

US President Joe Biden will leave behind a “sad legacy” of unresolved economic and foreign policy issues, the newspaper’s journalists said The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

As examples of Biden’s failures, journalists cite the unsuccessful fight against the coronavirus, which led to 9.1 percent inflation in June 2022. In addition, the results of military actions in Ukraine and the Middle East remain unclear.

It is noted that the new US president will take over the country in a worse state than Biden himself did when he took office as head of state.

Earlier, Joe Biden doubted a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump wins the election. “If Trump wins, then no. I’m not sure. I mean, if Trump loses, then I’m not sure at all,” he stressed.