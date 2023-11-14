AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 14/11/2023 – 22:31

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, urged this Tuesday (14) the countries of the Pacific basin to feel free to choose their own partners, at a time when they are competing for regional leadership with China.

Blinken’s comments, during a meeting of foreign ministers at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in San Francisco, come on the eve of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Blinken, addressing representatives of the 21 member countries, cited a 2020 APEC statement that called for an “open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.”

“The United States believes in this vision: a region where economies are free to choose their own path and their own allies, where problems are addressed openly, where rules are reached transparently and applied fairly, where goods, ideas and people flow legally and freely”, he stated.

The United States ensures that China puts economic pressure on countries that have disputes with Beijing and in recent months has intensified sanctions against the Chinese government, which it accuses of not respecting human rights.

China, in turn, has criticized the United States’ role in Asia, particularly its military alliances, in a region where Beijing has been the dominant actor.

Despite the tensions, Biden will meet this Wednesday with Xi on the sidelines of the Apec summit.

Both expressed hope of bringing more stability to the tense relationship between the world’s two largest economies.