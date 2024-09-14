WP: Ukraine may be left without support from the US if Trump wins

Ukraine may be left without support from the United States if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election, reports edition The Washington Post.

It is claimed that the situation in Ukraine is now critical, and the coming months may decide the outcome of the entire conflict with Russia. At the same time, the Ukrainian army’s attack on the Kursk region “did not fundamentally change the dynamics of the war” and could well have been a “mistake.”

“But the main fear in Ukraine is the determination of the West, particularly the United States. Many are worried about what will happen if Trump wins in November. The administration [президента США Джо] Biden should recognize the possibility that support for Ukraine over the next four months may be the last major aid from the United States,” the article states.

Earlier, Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden for not speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin “for years.” The Republican candidate promised to “fix this issue” when he becomes president.