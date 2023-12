US President Joe Biden and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping | Photo: EFE

The United States government announced on Friday (8) that it sanctioned three other Chinese companies for their participation in forced labor practices against the Uighur Muslim minority, who live in the Xinjiang region, located in the Asian country.

The companies are: COFCO Sugar Holding; Sichuan Jingweida Technology Group and Anhui Xinya New Materials. Starting this Monday (11), products from these companies will be restricted from entering the United States, in accordance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, enacted by Democratic President Joe Biden in 2021.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the measures are part of his department’s “commitment” to eliminate the use of forced labor in the US supply chain and promote accountability of individuals and companies for genocide and crimes. ongoing anti-humanity attack against the Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang.

“Since President Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the Department of Homeland Security has prioritized its enforcement and we will continue to pursue companies that ignore the law and exploit those who are abused in the People’s Republic of China,” he said. Mayorkas.

The sanctions come weeks after the meeting between Biden and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping in California, where the leaders sought to “reduce tensions” between the two powers. Among the agreements reached at the last meeting are the fight against the production and trafficking of fentanyl and the reestablishment of military contacts.

Despite the “rapprochement”, the United States decided to maintain its critical stance regarding human rights violations in China, especially regarding the repression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Biden even called Xi a dictator again in a press conference held after the meeting.