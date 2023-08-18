The United States on Thursday sanctioned four Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents for their involvement in the 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, sentenced this month to another 19 years in prison. .

The US State Department has banned Alexei Alexandrov, Konstantin Kudryavtse, Ivan Osipov and Vladimir Panyaev from entering the country.

Furthermore, the US Department of the Treasury has blocked all property and assets these people may have in the US and prohibited them from transacting with them.

“The assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny in 2020 demonstrates the Kremlin’s disregard for human rights. We will use the tools at our disposal to hold the Kremlin’s thugs accountable,” said Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

On 20 August 2020, Navalny became seriously ill during a flight to Moscow and the plane had to make an emergency landing so he could be hospitalized.

According to the United States, the leader of the Russian opposition would have been poisoned by the FSB with novichok, a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union and used only by the Russian authorities.

The US claims that Navalny was followed by FSB agents during his visits to the cities of Tomsk and Omsk, Russia, where they broke into his hotel, impregnated his belongings with poison and tried to erase any trace of evidence.

Alexandrov, Kudryavtsev, Osipov and Panyaev belong to the FSB’s Forensic Institute, a laboratory founded during the Soviet era and sanctioned by the United States since 2021.

Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison last August 4th for extremism, in retaliation for denouncing the corruption of the highest spheres of Russian power, so that, considering a previous conviction, the Kremlin’s number 1 enemy will not see daylight by 2050.

On the same day of the sentence, the United States demanded the “immediate” release of the Russian opposition leader and described the sentence as “unfair”.