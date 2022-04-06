Putin’s daughters will no longer have access to the US financial system and will have all assets they eventually hold in the country blocked.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The United States announced on Wednesday (6) sanctions on the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ban, along with its Western partners, of new investments in Moscow, after the massacre that took place in the city of Bucha, in Ukraine. .

A senior official in Joe Biden’s government explained in a conversation with journalists that the sanctions are aimed at Putin’s two daughters Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, as well as the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The US has also punished members of Russia’s Security Council, including former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev and current head of government Mikhail Mishustin.

Washington had already sanctioned Putin a few weeks ago, but suspects that the Russian president hides his assets through family and friends.

The Joe Biden government also announced the imposition, in coordination with its G7 and European Union (EU) partners, of a ban on new investments in Russia, which will “intensify the mass exodus” of companies, as 600 multinationals have already left the country, said the American official.

At the same time, the US decided to completely blockade the two main Russian banks, after the massacre in the city of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were found dead after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

He explained that the affected entities are Sberbank, the largest Russian state-owned bank, and Alfa Bank, the country’s largest private financial institution, which will no longer be able to transact with the US in any currency.

The US government had already banned these banks from carrying out transactions in dollars as punishment for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but now the sanction is intensified and represents “the most severe measure that can be taken in financial terms”, said the same source.

Furthermore, he highlighted that this new sanctions package is motivated by the “disgusting brutality” seen in the city of Bucha and the “despicable nature of the Putin regime”.

The Ukrainian government and several Western countries such as the US have accused Russia of being behind the alleged massacre of civilians in Bucha, northwest of Kiev, discovered a few days ago, something Moscow denies, calling it false accusations.

The US and its Western partners have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.