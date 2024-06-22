The US Treasury Department said in a statement announcing this classification that the broad sanctions target several senior officials at Kaspersky Lab, including the Chief Operating Officer, with the exception of the CEO and the company itself.

“Today’s action against Kaspersky Lab management underscores our commitment to ensuring the integrity of our cyberspace and protecting our citizens from malicious cyber threats,” said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

According to the statement, Washington “will take action when necessary to hold accountable those who seek to facilitate or otherwise enable these activities.”

In a separate statement, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that the company is subject to “the jurisdiction, control or direction of the Russian government, which can (…) obtain sensitive data.”

He added that this constitutes “an unacceptable threat to American national security, or the safety and security of American citizens.”

The sanctions come the day after Washington announced a ban on the Russian anti-virus program Kaspersky in the United States, and prevented Americans elsewhere in the world from using it.

For its part, Kaspersky pledged to “follow all legally available options to maintain its current operations and relationships,” adding that it “does not participate in activities that threaten US national security.”

The Treasury Department explained that Friday’s announcement targeted several of the company’s senior officials, including its director of operations, Andrei Tikhonov, and its chief legal officer, Igor Chekhonov.

The Kremlin, for its part, denounced Washington’s “unfair competition.” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized this “the United States’ favorite method of unfair competition, which it uses every time.” He said, “Kaspersky Lab has great competitiveness at the international level, and is superior in many respects to its competitors.”

In addition, three entities linked to Kaspersky were added to the blacklist in Washington, “for their cooperation with Russian military and intelligence authorities to support the Russian government’s cyber espionage goals.”

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement, “Russia has repeatedly demonstrated that it has the ability and intent to exploit Russian companies, such as Kaspersky Lab, to collect and exploit sensitive American information.”

For his part, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas considered this measure “vital to our internal security and will better protect the personal information and privacy of many Americans.”

This is not the first time that Washington has taken action against Kaspersky. The program was banned in federal agencies in 2017. In March 2022, the US Federal Communications Commission added the security products, solutions and services provided by Kaspersky, directly or indirectly, to the “List of Communications Equipment and Services that Pose a Threat to Homeland Security.”