A report from the US Congress has warned that the United States may impose sanctions on it for India’s deal worth billions of dollars to buy the Russian-made S-400 air defense system. In its latest report submitted to the Congress by the Congress (Independent), the independent and bipartisan research body of the US (Parliament) Congress, it said that India is “keen on more technology sharing and co-creation initiatives while the US defends India”. The offset calls for further reform in policy and higher FDI limits in the field of defense.

This report has been prepared for the members of Congress to take deliberate decisions. It warns that India’s “billion-dollar deal to buy Russia-made S-400 air defense system has been imposed on India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act”. Can impose restrictions.

By the way, the CRS report is not an official report of the US Congress nor does it reflect the views of MPs. They are prepared for the MPs by independent experts so that after understanding all the things, they decide after thinking. In October 2018, India signed a five billion dollar deal with Russia to buy four S-400s even after the Trump administration warned. The Trump administration warned that doing so could put American sanctions on India.

India paid Russia the first installment of 80 million dollars in 2019 for this missile system. The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-surface missile. Last month, Russia said that despite the threat of US sanctions, the current defense deals, including the supply of the first batch of the S-400 missile system, are being implemented.

Last month, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev in New Delhi seemed to criticize US sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 missile system under a two-and-a-half-billion dollar deal, saying Russia does not recognize such unilateral actions.

