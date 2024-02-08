The United States announced this Wednesday (7) sanctions against the criminal group Los Choneros and its leader, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as 'Fito', who are behind the wave of violence unleashed a few weeks ago in Ecuador.

The Treasury Department's decision was made after, last month, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, declared war on the gang and other organized crime groups operating in the country.

“Gangs like 'Los Choneros,' many of them linked to powerful drug cartels in Mexico, threaten the lives and livelihoods of communities in Ecuador and throughout the region,” said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

The most recent wave of violence in Ecuador caused by these gangs began in January, just two days after 'Fito' escaped from the Guayaquil Regional Prison, where he was serving a 34-year sentence imposed in 2011 for drug trafficking, organized crime and murder.

On January 8, Ecuador entered a state of exception for 60 days, which included a mandatory curfew during the night and early morning hours.

Furthermore, since January 9th and amid a wave of attacks and violent actions attributed to organized crime in the country, Daniel Noboa's government declared the existence of an internal armed conflict.

The US Treasury Department highlighted that “Los Choneros” have been involved in drug trafficking in Ecuador since the 1990s and are a key factor in the escalation of violence since 2020.

According to the ministry, they control the main cocaine trafficking routes and, in return, provide security and logistical services to the Sinaloa Cartel.

'Fito' has been the leader of the gang since 2020, and the sanction announced against him and the group targets participation or attempted participation in activities or transactions that have contributed to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production.

As a result of this Wednesday's decision (7), all properties and interests in assets of the designated persons described above that are in the USA or in the possession and control of Americans are blocked.

The US State Department also recalled that the reward of US$5 million (R$24.8 million) offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, in August 2023, continues in force.