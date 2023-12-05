The United States has imposed travel sanctions against several dozen Israeli extremist settlers who have attacked Palestinian residents in the West Bank, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday. The measure, which also affects Palestinians who have attacked Israelis in that occupied territory, represents a sign of the White House’s discomfort with the escalation of violence in that area and what it perceives as the right-wing Israeli government’s disinterest in stop it.

Washington will prohibit entry into its territory to those who have “committed acts of violence” or undertaken acts that “improperly impede civilian access to essential services or basic needs.” Their family members “may also be subject to these restrictions,” indicates the State Department statement. The institution has not made public the names of those affected.

More information

The sanctions will come into force immediately, as confirmed by the spokesman for US diplomacy, Matthew Miller, in a daily press conference. Those punished who had valid visas to travel to the United States will receive a notification to inform them that their permits have been cancelled.

The ban does not affect Israeli settlers with dual American citizenship. Approximately 15% of these residents have a United States passport and, as citizens, do not need a visa to enter this country.

It is the first time since Bill Clinton’s mandate (1993-2001) that Washington has taken punitive measures against settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The United States “will continue to seek accountability for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, regardless of who is responsible or the victim,” says the Secretary of State. “The US has consistently opposed acts that undermine stability in the West Bank, including attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians, and by Palestinians on Israelis,” he adds.

That the United States was considering the imposition of sanctions is something that the president himself, Joe Biden, had already advanced, who in various interventions had expressed his concern about the increase in violence in the West Bank. In a forum that he published two weeks ago in the newspaper Washington Postthe tenant of the White House had already warned that travel restrictions would be imposed on those responsible for violence that the State Department describes at “levels not seen since the Second Intifada”, between 2000 and 2005.

Washington fears that the escalation of violence could lead to the creation of another front in the war between Israel and Hamas and expand the current conflict in Gaza to other parts of the Middle East. It is a concern that other governments share: France has issued this Tuesday a condemnation of the violence of “groups of settlers in the West Bank against Palestinian populations, especially the attack that occurred on Sunday in Qarawat Babi Hassan, in the presence of the Israeli army, in the course of from which a Palestinian died.” Paris has called on Israel to “immediately take the necessary measures to stop these unacceptable attacks and protect civilian populations, in accordance with its responsibilities as the occupying power in the West Bank.”

These attacks, which had already been increasing in the last three years, in parallel with the shift to the extreme right of the Israeli Government, have doubled since the beginning of the war between Israel and Gaza two months ago, according to figures from the UN. Palestinian authorities report that 260 Palestinians have died in that violence. It has also caused “the displacement of entire communities,” as Miller noted this Tuesday.

The United States demands that Israel take strong measures to stop the perpetrators of this violence against the Palestinians, and considers that until now the Government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not shown great interest in preventing it. It is something that Blinken himself raised with the Israeli authorities during his visit to that country last week, the third since the beginning of the crisis.

Israel, the Secretary of State has stressed, “needs to do more to hold accountable the extremists who have carried out violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. “President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that these attacks are unacceptable.” The Secretary of State recalls that he had already made it clear to the authorities of that country, in his visit last week to the region, that “the United States is willing to take measures within our own powers” to stop this violence.

“We will continue to engage with Israeli authorities to make clear that Israel must take additional measures to protect Palestinian civilians from extremist attacks. “We will also continue to be in contact with the Palestinian Authority to make clear that it must do more to prevent Palestinian attacks against Israelis,” says Blinken.

The statement notes that “both Israel and the Palestinian Authority have the responsibility to safeguard stability in the West Bank. Instability there harms Israelis and Palestinians, and threatens Israel’s national security interests. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_