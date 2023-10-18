The US Treasury Department announced this Wednesday sanctions against a dozen “key members of Hamas”agents or people who participate in the financing of the Palestinian Islamist group, based in Gaza and in countries such as Sudan, Turkey and Qatar.

(Also read: United States renews emergency declaration due to Colombian drug trafficking threat).

“The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas financiers and facilitators following their brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Hamas launched a bloody attack on Israel on October 7 that left at least 1,400 dead.

After Israel declared war and began retaliatory operations, More than 3,000 people have died in the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, according to health authorities linked to Hamas. More than 12,000 more people have been injured in Israel’s response.

(You may be interested: She was the young Colombian who died in a tragic accident in Aruba: what is known).

The rubble of a building after the Israeli attacks in the south of Gaza City. See also The United States offers support to Colombia and Petro in the midst of the crisis

Among those designated this Wednesday are six people associated with a “secret investment portfolio” of Hamas. Among them are Musa Muhammad Salim Dudin, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, as well as Abdelbasit Hamza Elhasan Mohamed Jair, a Hamas financier based in Sudan.

Two “senior Hamas officials” were also sanctioned: Muhammad Ahmad Abd Al Dayim Nasrallah, based in Qatar, and Ayman Nofal, who was reportedly killed in an airstrike on Tuesday, the Treasury noted.

The Department also penalized a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange and its operator. “Hamas often relies on small dollar donations, including through the use of virtual currency,” he explained in the statement.

The sanctions come as US President Joe Biden visits Israel this Wednesday.

Israeli soldiers deployed at the border fence with the Gaza Strip.

“The US Treasury has a long history of effectively disrupting terrorist financing and we will not hesitate to use our tools against Hamas,” Yellen added.

(We recommend: LIVE | Israel denied responsibility for the hospital; Iran calls to boycott Tel Aviv).

The Treasury Secretary noted that Washington “will continue to take all necessary measures” to deny Hamas the ability to raise funds to carry out “atrocities”.

The United States had already designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. The Treasury maintained that to date it has imposed sanctions on almost 1,000 people and entities linked to qualified groups. as terrorists and the financing of their activities by the Iranian regime and groups such as Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The properties and assets of the sanctioned persons in the United States must be blocked, reported and retained. Financial institutions that carry out certain transactions with the sanctioned entities or persons are exposed to coercive measures.

AFP