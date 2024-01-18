The United States sanctioned this Wednesday (17) the former president of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei, who left office in recent days, banning him from entering its territory, and accused him of having participated in corruption schemes during his term.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US government has “credible information” that indicates the former Guatemalan president “accepted bribes in exchange for performing his public duties” during his administration, which ended last Sunday (14) with the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo de León.

Giammattei's actions, according to Miller, undermined the rule of law and government transparency in Guatemala. “The United States has made clear that it supports Guatemalans seeking to hold corrupt officials accountable,” he said.

This Wednesday's action, according to the State Department, also prohibits the former president's children from entering American soil. The decision to sanction the former Guatemalan leader came just days after the inauguration of Arevalo, who won his victory based on an anti-corruption campaign.

The transfer of power in Guatemala and the last elections last year were marked by attempts by the Public Ministry and the former composition of Congress to obstruct the arrival of the new government.

On the other hand, Giammattei was sworn in as a deputy of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) for the period 2024-2028, which means he maintains immunity in the event of any judicial accusations against him.

Giammattei and former vice-president Guillermo Castillo were sworn into Parlacen via teleconference on Tuesday (16).

Furthermore, the US Treasury Department decided this Wednesday (17) to impose an economic sanction on the former Guatemalan Energy Minister, Alberto Pimentel, who was part of Giammattei's cabinet until July last year.

The US also accused Pimentel of receiving bribes while in office, specifically in exchange for mining and energy contracts and licenses in the country. Since 2021, the US has imposed corruption sanctions on more than 400 Guatemalan individuals and entities, including Attorney General Consuelo Porras. (With EFE Agency)