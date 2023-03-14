Global Times says excessive US sanctions hit and weaken Washington

Excessive US sanctions imposed by the White House not only harm rivals, but also hit Washington, weakening it. About it declared edition of the Global Times.

“The US is interfering in world politics, trying to dominate everyone. The strength and authority of the United States is greatly exaggerated, and the country will inevitably lose control, ”the material says.

The publication writes that in its foreign policy, the United States relies too much on military power and the effectiveness of sanctions due to technological and financial hegemony and control of market access. The publication called the capabilities of these tools limited, so abuse will lead to the depletion of America’s own resources.

As an example, the material cites the situation with banks SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate, their bankruptcy threatens the entire US financial and technological sector.

Washington’s approach is a blow to itself, as various levers can break due to excessive tension, the article summarizes.

The bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank was reported on March 11. It is the largest bank to fail since the 2008 crisis. Later, following him, New York’s Signature Bank was closed “due to systemic risks”.