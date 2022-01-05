On Wednesday (5), the United States imposed financial sanctions on the political leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Milorad Dodik, accused of “threatening the stability” of the Balkans.

The punitive measures announced by the US Treasury target the “destabilized corrupt activities” of this politician, currently a member of the Bosnian collegiate presidency, as well as a television channel “under Dodik’s control”, Alternativna Televizija, based in Bania Luka.

In December, Dodik accelerated the implementation of his separatist bill, approved by the Parliament of the Bosnian Serb entity.

On December 10, the Assembly of Republika Srpska (RS) granted the government of this entity six months to legally organize its departure from three crucial institutions common to the central state: the army, the judiciary and the Treasury.

The bill has been denounced by the Western powers, but Dodik, who is currently serving as a Serb member of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia, a country he despises, appears to have Moscow’s backing.

This tripartite governance was born out of the Dayton peace accords, which in 1995 ended the conflict in the former Yugoslav Republic.

“The corrupt destabilizing activities of Milorad Dodik and his self-serving attempts to dismantle the Dayton peace accords threaten the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire region,” said US Undersecretary of Treasury Brian Nelson, in a statement.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?