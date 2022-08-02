The Government of the United States sanctioned this Tuesday Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, alleged girlfriend of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, along with other personalities and oligarchs of that country, for the invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, it prohibited the entry to the United States of 893 Russian officials.including members of the Army and the Senate, and sanctioned several Russian companies for their relationship with the war.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Kabaeva, who has previously been sanctioned by the European Union and Canada, maintains “a close relationship” with Putin, in addition to chairing a pro-Kremlin media group.

The yellow press has reported on numerous occasions about a possible sentimental relationship between Putin and Kabaeva, a double Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics and also a businesswoman and former deputy, born in 1983, but the Kremlin has always denied it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. See also Putin: Russia will strengthen its army in the face of threats of armed conflict Photo: Sergei SAVOSTYANOV / SPUTNIK / AFP

In addition to Kabaeva, the US Treasury sanctioned Russian businessmen Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, his son Andrey Andreevich Guryev, Viktor Filippovich Rashnikov, Natalya Valeryevna Popova and Anton Sergeevich Urusov.

The Russian metallurgical company MMK, the investment company DAI and the financial company JSC PPIT were also sanctioned.

The US government also blocked the Alfa Nero yacht, a vessel bought by Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev in 2014 for $120 million.

As a result of these sanctions, the properties of all these people and companies in the United States were blocked and transactions were prohibited under US law.

At the same time, the State Department prohibited the entry into the United States of 893 Russian officials, including members of the Army and the Federation Council (Russian Senate), for “violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

The visas of 31 foreign officials who supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 were also restricted, although the State Department did not provide further details.

The same department sanctioned Russian oligarchs Dmitry Aleksandrovich Pumpyanskiy, Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, and Alexander Anatolevich Ponomarenko for their involvement in the Russian financial and aerospace sector, and their closeness to Putin.

In addition, it sanctioned 24 Russian companies in the defense and technology sector that would be directly or indirectly related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

“The United States will not hesitate to stand with the brave people of Ukraine and will continue to promote the accountability of President Putin and his cronies,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

EFE

