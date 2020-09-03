The US government announces sanctions against the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. This has met with harsh criticism worldwide.

BERLIN taz | The sanctions imposed by the US government on Wednesday against employees of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have met with sharp criticism internationally. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had against chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, the head of the ICC department for international cooperation, Phakiso Mochochoko, as well as other unnamed employees * immigration bans, the confiscation of possible possessions in the USA and other unspecified “measures” proclaimed.

He justified this with the investigations of the ICC into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by US soldiers and CIA employees in Afghanistan and in US secret prisons in Poland, Romania and Lithuania between 2003 and 2014.

The US Secretary of State insulted the criminal court with its 123 member states, which has been in operation since 2002, as a “thoroughly broken and corrupt institution”.

“These sanctions are severe attacks against the court and the rule of law and a renewed attempt by the USA to intervene in the independence of the court,” said an ICC spokesman on Wednesday evening. The President of the Assembly of 123 Member States of the ICC, O-Gon Kwon, condemned the US measures as “unprecedented and unacceptable”. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed “concern” about the US government’s steps. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch criticized the sanctions as “completely misguided”.

Trump had already announced sanctions

In Germany, the Green Members of the Bundestag responsible for foreign policy, Omid Nouripour and Jürgen Trittin, condemned the “ruthless and shocking attack by the Trump administration not only against the ICC, but against all international law”. They called on “the federal government and the international community” to “firmly reject any attempt to exert pressure on the court and its staff”. A “strong and unified response” to the actions of the Trump administration must include “urgent practical measures to negate the impact of the sanctions on the staff and operations of the court.”

There was initially no reaction to the US sanctions from the federal government and the CDU / CSU and SPD coalition parties.

In March, a preliminary examination chamber of the ICC gave the green light for investigations into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Afghanistan between 2003 and 2014. It deals with possible crimes committed by the radical Islamic Taliban and Afghan government troops, but also by foreign military – especially by the US -Soldiers and CIA personnel. The investigation also relates to the US secret prisons in Romania, Poland and Lithuania, where terrorist suspects were detained, tortured and murdered by the US.

Afghanistan and the three European states are members of the ICC. According to the statute, the court can investigate alleged crimes on the territories of its member states against US citizens even though the US has not joined the ICC.

In June, US President Donald Trump had already threatened the sanctions announced by Foreign Minister Pompeo by decree.