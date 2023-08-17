Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, the US State Department announced that the United States imposed sanctions on a Lebanese organization and its head, for supporting the activities of the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia in southern Lebanon. The ministry said in a statement, “The organization, whose declared goal is to preserve natural spaces and replant trees, is in fact a cover for (Hezbollah’s) activities along the Blue Line, as the association has sites managed by its members at dozens of points.” “These sites are a cover for underground warehouses and tunnels in which (Hezbollah) stores ammunition,” the statement said. He added, “(Hezbollah) also uses these sites to train its members on weapons and to conduct patrols.”